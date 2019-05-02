Channing Tatum's Steamy NUDE Shower Post After Lost Bet Ignites Fans

Tatum - who covered his private parts with his hands in the picture - said he lost a game of Jenga to girlfriend Jessica Cornish and had to post a picture of her choosing.

Fans went wild as they hit Instagram and twitter after Channing Tatum released a naked picture of himself in the shower after losing a bet with his girlfriend Jessie J.

The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸: @jessiej pic.twitter.com/4KObBjlMkH — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) May 1, 2019

​The hunky Hollywood actor, 39, showed off his muscular body in the photograph, which was shared on Instagram yesterday evening. The picture has already received more than 1.7 million likes and over 74,000 comments.

Channing Tatum posts steamy nude photo after losing Jenga game to girlfriend Jessie J by — https://t.co/wAdZxyWPkB pic.twitter.com/6SuQYD20kK — Westlake Legal Group (@WestLakeLegalGr) May 2, 2019

Mr Tatum, whose covered his private parts in the picture with his hands, wrote: "I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again…"

Jessie J, 31, wrote 'sharing is caring' in a comment below the post.

Numerous fans of the 21 Jump Street actor were overwhelmed by the picture, encouraging him to upload further revealing snaps.

Yep, dreams are coming true today ❤️ https://t.co/KymdWLj1jN — heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) May 2, 2019

Channing Tatum's punishment for losing Jenga is a giant win for the internet. 🔥 https://t.co/gsMCVcjBma — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) May 1, 2019

Blessing your TL with naked Channing. Happy Thirstday! https://t.co/SNFTogNsjw — Michele da Costa (@michelegoo) May 1, 2019

See why we can ALL thank Jessie J for this naked photo of Channing Tatum (via @toofab)https://t.co/N58Ht6pyIy — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2019

The couple were first spotted together in October last year, a few months after Channing Tatum broke up with wife Jenna Dewan.