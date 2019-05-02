Register
17:26 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Black hole

    STUNNED Scientists Claim Black Holes Drag Spacetime

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Researchers are cautiously optimistic as they claim to have possibly stumbled upon a clue regarding how new galaxies are formed after observing rapid emissions from a massive black hole.

    A team of scientists, including Greg Sivakoff of the University of Alberta, were observing a black hole "feeding" on a nearby star, when they were able to record a jet stream arising from the hole.

    What particularly struck the scientists was that the stream’s trajectory was swiftly changing — something never documented before.

    ​The black hole, named V404 Cygni, is nine times the size of our sun and located 7,800 light years from Earth. Detailed analysis of Cygni’s behaviour was made possible with data captured by the Very Long Baseline Array interferometre.

    "There were blobs of radio emission that were rapidly moving away from where we thought the black hole would be," enthused Sivakoff, a member of the team of astronomers with the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), after they made the discovery.

    Professor Sivakoff said they were “gobsmacked” by what they saw in the system.

    ​Appearing on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Monday, he stressed that it was really strange to see lots of these blobs on in such a short period of time, while their direction away from the black hole was changing over time at a rapid timescale.

    READ MORE: New Data Reveals Known Universe is Younger and Expanding Faster

    The phenomenon itself was observed in the summer of 2015, but it took the team another four years to verify the data and findings.

    It was these findings that were published in the science journal Nature on Monday. ICRAR shared an animated video of what they observed.

    First ever photo of black hole revealed
    © REUTERS / Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)/National Science Foundation
    WATCH Astronomers Reveal First Ever PHOTO of Black Hole

    In the video, James Miller-Jones, lead author of the Nature paper and associate professor at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, explains that "as the black hole spins, it literally drags the fabric of the universe with it."

    What is particularly intriguing is that the theory behind what causes the "wobbling" movement, as Sivakoff calls it, is the basis for many science-fiction plots.

    ​The stunning discovery has led some observers to wonder if the black hole presents an opportunity for time travel.

    Albert Einstein’s landmark Theory of Special Relativity states that when you travel through spacetime, especially when your speed relative to other objects is close to the speed of light, time goes slower for you than for people you left behind.

    Moving forward, Sivakoff hopes this discovery could be the basis of future research on larger entities in space that astrophysicists believe are central to the creation of galaxies.

    Related:

    Hawaii Scientists Suggest Powehi as Name for First-Ever Photographed Black Hole
    Netizens HURRAY Female Scientist Who Unveiled First Ever PHOTO of Black Hole
    Mysterious Black Hole DETECTED in the Centre of the Milky Way
    WATCH Astronomers Reveal First Ever PHOTO of Black Hole
    Tags:
    theory of relativity, galaxies, supermassive black hole, black hole, Sun, astronomy, Albert Einstein, Edmonton, Australia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse