Register
10:09 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sex slavery

    UK is Europe's Top Sex Slave Market, Romanian Investigators Claim

    © Photo : Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Many thousands of Romanian teenagers are being lured into debt bondage and exploitation by trafficking gangs whose nefarious network is spread all across Europe.

    Romanian anti-trafficking investigators claim that the UK has become  Europe's biggest market for sex slaves.
    Girls as young as 10 or 11 are being “exported” throughout Europe, and are sometimes sold by their own parents in a near-medieval manner, claims Iana Matei, the founder of Reaching out Romania.

    Matei runs a shelter for survivors of trafficking, tucked away at a clandestine site 70 miles from the capital Bucharest. 

    It is no surprise, she says, that most of the victims are originally from rural Romania, where up to 70 percent of the population lives in poverty.

    When Romania joined the EU in 2007 there were high hopes that citizens would be able to enjoy passport-free travel and see improvements in workers' rights.

    However, the grim reality today is that many have ended up as sex slaves in London, Berlin and Rome.

    READ MORE: Indian Police Rescue Three Toddlers From Child Traffickers

    Iana says the victims attempt to escape, braving torture and death.

    According to Matei, the traffickers are capable of pinpointing girls' vulnerability and capitalising on it. They know the victims have trouble at home, no income, and trouble finding a job.

    Iana's shelter has been increasingly staving off brazen attacks by gangs as they try to recapture their victims, ramming the gates with cars and communicating with their former captives via lasers.

    A policewoman chases away children as women queue in the midday sun to cast their votes at a polling station in Kano, northern Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Nigerians are going to the polls for a presidential election Saturday, one week after a surprise delay for Africa's largest democracy.
    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    'Stay in Nigeria to Avoid Modern Slavery in Britain': New Campaign by UK Gov't

    Matei claims she has no fear of the criminals, and will persist in trying to help the victims, as she has been doing for over 20 years.
    Iana Matei herself fled the country at the height of the Romanian revolution. Upon returning from exile in 1999, she founded Reaching out Romania.

    Lack of support for the victims of the sex slavery is something that horrified her back then, and things haven't gotten much better, as the country is mired in corruption, says Matei. She added that some officials keep their eyes closed and take bribes, while others brush the situation off as too complicated to deal with. Reform of the entire system, she contends, is the only solution.

    In an attempt to somehow tackle the situation, Romania has set up a national anti-trafficking agency, ANITP. It helps identify victims and subsequently offers them a measure of support after repatriation.

    READ MORE: Amsterdam Mayor Says How Tourists Treat Prostitutes Is ‘Humiliating’

    Romania’s EU membership allows it to forge  deeper security co-operation via law enforcement agencies such as Europol and Eurojust, as well as the European Arrest Warrant.

    Once suspected traffickers bring their victims to British soil, they are apprehended by British Border Force officers due to shared intelligence through a Romania-UK task force that has been set up.

    Romania's anti-trafficking agency revealed that Britain had overtaken Germany in 2018 as the main destination for sex slave trafficking.
    Agency spokesman Mihai Serban claimed that the UK is currently the top destination country, with 114 identified victims of the sex trade.

    Serban added it was currently unclear why the UK had become a key destination.

    The study is flawed, Serban said, as it only counted "identified" victims, and the true scale of the clandestine trafficking is nearly impossible to quantify.

    According to Unseen UK, a charity that provides a hotline for modern slavery victims,  the suspected total number of Romanians enslaved in Britain has already exceeded 1,200.

    It is time for Western countries to shoulder some responsibility, Serban insists, as they are the source of the demand for the victims. Human trafficking on such a horrific scale with such impunity would not be possible without specialised demand, he added.

    Campaigners in Bucharest and London claim that Romanian authorities are failing to provide sufficient support for victims once they have been rescued by police and returned to Romania.

    Related:

    Love Me, Tinder: Swedish Journalists Unmask Sex Trade on Popular Dating App
    Spanish Police Smash Sex Trafficking Gang Which Used Black Magic on Victims
    India's Monetary Reform Contributes to Reduction of Sex Trafficking
    Tags:
    Sex Trafficking, sex, United Kingdom, Romania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse