Iran: US Presses UN Members to Breach Resolution Endorsing JCPOA Or Be Punished

"The U.S., in clear and flagrant violation of resolution 2231, has withdrawn from the JCPOA. The worse is that, the U.S., as a permanent seat holder in the Security Council, is brazenly threatening other UN Member States, either to violate that resolution or to face punishment. This is truly a destructive and hypocritical policy", the statement read.
It also dismissed claims that Iran’s missiles were designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The mission insisted that the Resolution 2231 did not restrict the activities related to the creation of conventional ballistic missiles.
"Instead of attempting to disseminate fabricated accusations and to exploit the UN Security Council to advance its mischievous policies against Iran, the U.S. authorities must act responsibly in accordance with their international obligations and to explain to the Council members that why their country is violating resolution 2231 and why it is forcing other States to do the same", the mission argued.
The United States has repeatedly called for tightening international restrictions against Iran in a bid to hinder the development of Tehran’s missile program, despite objections from the Islamic republic.
Moreover, last year, Washington withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated its sanctions against Iran. China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the European Union— the other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal — slammed Washington's withdrawal from the agreement and the reinstatement of sanctions, saying it threatened not only Iran but international security as well as countries and companies that continued to do business with Tehran.
