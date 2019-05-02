Man City Goalie Ederson Moraes Trolled Over Shared Image With Tommy Robinson

Yaxley-Lennon – aka Tommy Robinson - recently hit headlines with his announcement he was running as an independent MEP candidate.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has distanced himself from Tommy Robinson after a picture of them was made public online.

A photo of the two standing together hit social media, with the caption that claimed Robinson had the goalie’s "full support while in Manchester".

"People have made me aware of who this guy is. I definitely not support this guy or his ideas. He just stopped me for a picture. I had no idea who he was" (do not be a liar) https://t.co/IkjTOUmcfE — Ederson Moraes (@edersonmoraes93) April 30, 2019

Ederson Moraes, who also plays for the Brazlian national team, wasted no time tweeting he had "no idea" who Robinson was.

This makes sense actually cause it's very possible that Ederson Moraes has no idea who Tommy Robinson is. I mean he could be illiterate or not watch the news, or not have access to the Internet or not know how to turn his phone on.

I for 1 don't know who Ederson Moraes is — The #Disciple Dave Platinum (@THEONEPLATINUM) May 1, 2019

​"People have made me aware of who this guy is. I definitely not support this guy or his ideas. He just stopped me for a picture. I had no idea who he was," wrote Moraes, ending the tweet with the words "do not be a liar".

READ MORE: Decorated Spanish Goalkeeper Casillas Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack

Would Tommy Robinson please note he is nowhere as well known as he thinks and he definitely doesn't have Ederson Moraes' support. How ridiculous was it even to suggest that he had. 😂 https://t.co/D4PCv2kRvQ — Esther Angel (@EstherAngelToo) May 1, 2019

​

READ MORE: Billy McNeill – Our Captain, Our Leader, Our Manager, Our Legend: Hail, Cesar

It's quite possible he didn't know who he was. I mean I don't know who Ederson Moraes is. — The #Disciple Dave Platinum (@THEONEPLATINUM) May 1, 2019

​

Both keen not to be in Europe — Liam Reilly (@smileyreilly8) May 1, 2019

​

Ederson, 25, signed for the club in 2017 for a reported transfer fee of £35million. He is Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper.

Most of us know Tommy Robinson, who is Ederson Moraes 🤔 — ⚔Jonathan⚔🔴⚪⚫ (@Jonatha94196854) May 1, 2019

​

Am I the only thinking who the fuck is Ederson Moraes?what does he do?is he a politician? TV guy or what serious question — Suerblanch15 (@suerblanch15) May 1, 2019

​

​

Ahh, so it's little man syndrome. I wondered what it was all about. — Muuuuuush (@BourbonBert) April 30, 2019

​

​

However, even before the tweeted disclaimer by the Man City Star, many had been doubtful that Man City star’s was aware of who Mr Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, really was.

Bashing Ederson Moraes over this Tommy Robinson photo is ridiculous. Ederson won’t have the foggiest idea who TR is or was #next — James Langley (@mrjlangley) May 1, 2019

Sir Tommy Robinson is a legend you should feel privileged ederson — luke (@lukeb1886) April 30, 2019

​

Touching him is bad luck, dont make any mistakes vs Leicester 👀 — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 30, 2019

​

​Tommy Robinson, who went from member of the BNP to co-founder of the English Defence League (EDL), announced last week that he was standing for the north-west of England in the European elections.