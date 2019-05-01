Transgender Powerlifter Sets World Record As Olympian Cries Foul

Gregory thanked the Raw Powerlifting Federation, saying that as a transgender lifter, the athlete was not sure of what to expect going into the event, but was stunned at how everyone - spotters, loaders, referees, staff, meet director, and everyone else - made 'her' feel welcome, treating her just like any other female lifter.

On Sunday, transgender powerlifter Mary Gregory bragged of winning ‘nine out of nine’ events at the Raw Powerlifting Federation Event, also setting new world records for Masters Squat, Open bench, Masters dead lift and Masters total.

Gregory, a biological man who identifies as a woman, took to Instagram, posting: "What a day, 9 for 9! Masters world squat record, open world bench record, masters world record, and masters world total record!"

However, Olympic women's swimming silver medallist Sharron Davies responded by condemning the "pointless, unfair playing field" where biological women are being beaten by biological men who identify as transgender women.

This is a trans woman a male body with male physiology setting a world record & winning a woman’s event in America in powerlifting. A woman with female biology cannot compete.. it’s a pointless unfair playing field. https://t.co/sI9i3AFANB — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 28, 2019

"A woman with female biology cannot compete," the British athlete tweeted. "It’s a pointless unfair playing field."

The reason we have men & women’s races are because we are biologically different. Performance 100% confirms that. The reason steroids (including testosterone) are on the banned list is because using them gives you an advantage. FairPlay is racing by biology by sex not by gender — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 29, 2019

​"This is a trans woman: a male body with male physiology setting a world record & winning a woman’s event in America in powerlifting."

Davies lamented that in many sports, especially in the United States, biological men may compete against biological women without requiring surgery or taking hormones.

Indeed, some of Mary Gregory's recent Instagram posts show just how masculine this transgender "woman" looks.

Its a bloody joke and all getting ready for biological women to boycott certain events.Have a trans category if need be but even better a trans games.Otherwise i’m starting to worry about the backlash and abuse that the trans community will get from spectators. It will happen! — Kelly Holmes (@damekellyholmes) April 28, 2019

Remember when it was a major violation of Olympic games rules for women to take steroids, etc.? It gave an obviously unfair advantage over others, now MALES claim to be female w/surgery & some meds and HE beats all FEMALE competitors without criticism! Feminists don't give a 💩 https://t.co/heHBaycRmy — Cindy4God,Family&USA (@CRosado1001) April 29, 2019

Save Women's Sports also drew attention to Gregory on Facebook, with the group sarcastically posting that Mary, born a man, is now very proud of the new trophy from dominating the women's division in powerlifting.





The organisation also rushed to warn that transgender inclusion in women's sports would spell the end of women's sports, adding it was high time to speak up.