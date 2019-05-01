Transgender Powerlifter Sets World Record As Olympian Cries Foul

On Sunday, transgender powerlifter Mary Gregory bragged of winning ‘nine out of nine’ events at the Raw Powerlifting Federation Event, also setting new world records for Masters Squat, Open bench, Masters dead lift and Masters total.
Gregory, a biological man who identifies as a woman, took to Instagram, posting: "What a day, 9 for 9! Masters world squat record, open world bench record, masters world record, and masters world total record!"
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
What a day, 9 for 9! Masters world squat record, open world bench record, masters world dl record, and masters world total record! Still processing, full meet recap to come a bit later but I do want to thank a few people!💜 — From our initial consultation I told @savvysavit that I wanted to cut to the 82.5kg class, go 9 for 9, and set some records- we did it!!! I don't think she was happy with me cutting but she was there offering her support. When I needed a pick me up or advice she was there! Thank you coach!💜 — A huge thank you to @raw_powerlifting_federation_, from the bottom of my heart! As a transgender lifter I was unsure what to expect going into this meet and everyone- all the spotters, loaders, referees, staff, meet director, all made me welcome and treated me as just another female lifter- thank you! And thanks to all the fans in the audience who cheered me on and congratulated me!💜 — Thank @rrrrachele for making the trip out to support me today, video my lifts, and cheer me on!💜 — And thank you to all the peeps on Instagram who reached out to offer your support!💜 — Now for 🍷 and 🍕!!! — #transgenderwoman#sharetheplatform#transrightsarehumanrights#lgbtq#bemoreawesome#upliftandliftheavy#morefemalestrength#richmondbalance#liftlunchlearnrva#squat#bench#deadlift
However, Olympic women's swimming silver medallist Sharron Davies responded by condemning the "pointless, unfair playing field" where biological women are being beaten by biological men who identify as transgender women.
This is a trans woman a male body with male physiology setting a world record & winning a woman’s event in America in powerlifting. A woman with female biology cannot compete.. it’s a pointless unfair playing field. https://t.co/sI9i3AFANB— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 28, 2019
"A woman with female biology cannot compete," the British athlete tweeted. "It’s a pointless unfair playing field."
The reason we have men & women’s races are because we are biologically different. Performance 100% confirms that. The reason steroids (including testosterone) are on the banned list is because using them gives you an advantage. FairPlay is racing by biology by sex not by gender— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 29, 2019
"This is a trans woman: a male body with male physiology setting a world record & winning a woman’s event in America in powerlifting."
Davies lamented that in many sports, especially in the United States, biological men may compete against biological women without requiring surgery or taking hormones.
Indeed, some of Mary Gregory's recent Instagram posts show just how masculine this transgender "woman" looks.
Its a bloody joke and all getting ready for biological women to boycott certain events.Have a trans category if need be but even better a trans games.Otherwise i’m starting to worry about the backlash and abuse that the trans community will get from spectators. It will happen!— Kelly Holmes (@damekellyholmes) April 28, 2019
READ MORE: Transwoman Charged for Parading TOTALLY NAKED on Car Roof in Malaysia (VIDEO)
Remember when it was a major violation of Olympic games rules for women to take steroids, etc.? It gave an obviously unfair advantage over others, now MALES claim to be female w/surgery & some meds and HE beats all FEMALE competitors without criticism! Feminists don't give a 💩 https://t.co/heHBaycRmy— Cindy4God,Family&USA (@CRosado1001) April 29, 2019
Save Women's Sports also drew attention to Gregory on Facebook, with the group sarcastically posting that Mary, born a man, is now very proud of the new trophy from dominating the women's division in powerlifting.
"Transgender powerlifter Mary Gregory bragged of winning ‘nine out of nine’ events…"— Anne Walter (@msannierose) May 1, 2019
How far gone does one have to be to "brag" about winning these events? Even if he truly believes he's a woman, it seems the reality that he still has the strength of a man might occur to him.
Duke Law School Professor Doriane Lambelet Coleman testified that biological males have an inherent athletic advantage over biological females due to the chemical makeup of their bodies, adding that segregating sports on the basis of biological sex has always served to inspire young girls to follow in the footsteps of their fellow biological women.
READ MORE: Sweden Mulls Discarding Binary Gender System
This is just ridiculous.— Yechezkel Moskowitz 🔯 (@ymosko) May 1, 2019
Powerlifter Mary Gregory — a biological male who became a transgender female last year — announced Saturday the setting of four women's world records in one day at a Raw Powerlifting Federation event.#Shameful pic.twitter.com/URqM3eOpx0
Continuing, he said that by competing in these sports, biological men claiming to identify as women destroy fair competition, break records that biological women worked hard to set, and set new records that will be harder for biological women to break.
All comments
Show new comments (0)