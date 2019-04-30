Moscow Accuses Venezuelan Opposition of Trying to Whip up Conflict

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused on Tuesday the Venezuelan opposition of fueling the conflict, provoking public disorder and trying to draw armed forces into clashes.
Earlier in the day, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of the country, Juan Guaido, published a video calling on soldiers to join the ranks of his supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Commenting on the move, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he had spoken with military leaders and they had shown "their total loyalty".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
