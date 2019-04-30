Moscow Accuses Venezuelan Opposition of Trying to Whip up Conflict

The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela received a new impetus earlier in the day after opposition leader Juan Guaido urged Venezuelan civilians and armed forces to take to the streets to help depose President Nicolas Maduro.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused on Tuesday the Venezuelan opposition of fueling the conflict, provoking public disorder and trying to draw armed forces into clashes.

​Earlier in the day, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of the country, Juan Guaido, published a video calling on soldiers to join the ranks of his supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Commenting on the move, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he had spoken with military leaders and they had shown "their total loyalty".

