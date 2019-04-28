Register
14:06 GMT +328 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing

    China to UK Amid 5G Leak Row: Don't Discriminate Against Huawei

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK's National Security Council has reportedly allowed Huawei to supply "non-core" gear for the country's intended 5G network. Huawei has been accused by Washington of spying on behalf of the Chinese government, which the company flatly denies.

    Chinese envoy to the UK Liu Xiaoming has thrown his weight behind telecom giant Huawei, whose role in the build-up of Britain's future 5G network sparked a nationwide debate this week.

    Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Liu Xiaoming called on the United Kingdom to resist external pressure (an apparent dig at Washington's attempts to restrain Huawei's advance in 5G) and make independent decisions in this regard.

    "The last thing the world needs is the introduction of any sort of discriminatory measures towards companies involved in 5G network development", the ambassador wrote.

    Though security risks should be taken seriously, he added, they should not be allowed to "incite fear".

    Xiaoming touted the Chinese company's "good track record on security" and its contribution to the UK economy over the past years.

    Signs are displayed at the Huawei stand at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on 17 April, 2019
    © REUTERS / GREG BAKER
    Juncker on Huawei’s 5G Network Involvement: We Don’t Reject it ‘Just Because it's Chinese’

    Earlier this week, reports emerged that the UK's National Security Council, which includes the prime minister, senior ministers and intelligence chiefs, had greenlighted Huawei's partial involvement in the creation of Britain's future 5G network. Several ministers have reportedly opposed the plans.

    Members of the UK Parliament and the intelligence community have voiced their anger over the fact that details of secret discussions regarding national security have been leaked to the public. The government is said to have launched a leak inquiry, while cabinet ministers were reportedly asked to provide details of their mobile phones and hand them over to investigators.

    READ MORE: Five Eyes Out of Focus: Scholar on Why UK Defying US Warning, Embracing Huawei

    Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms equipment supplier, has faced accusations of spying and stealing commercial information at the behest of the Chinese government — something it vehemently denies. US intelligence officials are also thought to believe that the company receives funding from Chinese military and intelligence agencies.

    The United States, New Zealand, Japan, and Australia have banned Huawei from participating in government contracts, with Washington also lobbying its European allies to follow suit and introduce similar restrictions.

    Related:

    UK Launches Inquiry Into Disclosure of Secret Talks About Huawei 5G − Reports
    US Working to Make Theresa May Backpedal on Huawei 5G Deal - Reports
    Huawei Allowed to Supply ‘Non-Core’ Parts to UK's 5G Network – Report
    CIA Accuses Huawei of Being Funded by Chinese Authorities - Reports
    Huawei Says Gaining Ground in Global Marketplace
    Tags:
    5G network, discrimination, National Security Council, Huawei, Liu Xiaoming, China, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse