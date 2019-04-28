‘Avengers: Endgame’ Shows Biggest Global Opening in Film History – Reports

CNN reported that the record had already been achieved, despite the first weekend of the film's screening still not being over. The previous record belonged to Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War", which took in $641 million at the box office within the first week of its screening in April 2018.
READ MORE: Avengers Endgame Gets MILLIONS of Search Hits on Pornhub
The Walt Disney Company, which owns Marvel Studios, believes that "Avengers: Endgame" will earn from $310 to $340 million in the United States, thus beating the previous record of $258 million — set by "Avengers: Infinity War".
The movie focuses on the ongoing struggle between the Avengers team, which includes superheroes such as Iron Man, The Hulk, Thor, and Captain America to name a few, and their arch enemy the super villain Thanos.
The film will be released in Russia on Monday 29 April.
All comments
Show new comments (0)