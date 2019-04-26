Trump Says US, Japan Can Make Good, Long-Term Trade Deal - Report

President Trump said Japan was buying a "tremendous amount" of military equipment from the United States and Washington is pressing Tokyo to get rid of Japan's agricultural tariffs.
Prime Minister Abe responded by saying he looks forward to the trade deal negotiations, adding that Trump's upcoming visit to Tokyo wil become a "symbol of unwavering bonds" between the two countries, Reuters reported.
Trump said he's eager to visit Japan in May and would like to see the new emperor; Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate the throne on 30 April, with Akihito's younger son Akishino is expected to become the new emperor.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
