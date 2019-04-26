Turkey Indicts Third US Consulate Worker on Terror Charges - Reports

According to Reuters, citing a copy of the document, Turkish authorities have indicted a third employee from the US Consulate in Istanbul on charges of membership in a terrorist group.
The prosecution is seeking a jail term for the three people on charges of membership in a terrorist group, the indictment said as quoted by Reuters.
Ankara, as well as Washington has yet to officially confirm the media report.
READ MORE: US Mission Suspends Visa Services in Turkey to 'Reassess Commitment to Security'
Relations between Washington and Ankara deteriorated in 2017 after Metin Topuz, a Turkish citizen locally employed at the US consulate, was detained in Turkey.
Following the arrest, the US suspended visa services with Turkey, while the latter responded with tit-for-tat measures.
A week later, the Turkish authorities issued an arrest warrant for another Turkish staffer.
All comments
Show new comments (0)