Turkey Indicts Third US Consulate Worker on Terror Charges - Reports

Two other locally employed US Consulate employees, also Turkish citizens, were arrested by authorities in 2017 on terrorism and espionage charges. The move prompted an escalation in relations between the two NATO allies, with the US suspending non-immigrant visa applications from Turkey, triggering a reciprocal move from Ankara.

According to Reuters, citing a copy of the document, Turkish authorities have indicted a third employee from the US Consulate in Istanbul on charges of membership in a terrorist group.

Security officer at the US Consulate in Istanbul Nazmi Mete Canturk, his wife and his daughter have been accused of having ties to the movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The prosecution is seeking a jail term for the three people on charges of membership in a terrorist group, the indictment said as quoted by Reuters.

Ankara, as well as Washington has yet to officially confirm the media report.

Relations between Washington and Ankara deteriorated in 2017 after Metin Topuz, a Turkish citizen locally employed at the US consulate, was detained in Turkey.

Following the arrest, the US suspended visa services with Turkey, while the latter responded with tit-for-tat measures.

A week later, the Turkish authorities issued an arrest warrant for another Turkish staffer.