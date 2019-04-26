Trump Hints Possible AG Probe Into 'Big, Big' Clinton-Ukraine Collusion Claims

President Trump has said he will leave it to Attorney General William Barr as to whether to move forward with a formal investigation into the possible Ukrainian attempt to meddle in American elections.
"It sounds like big stuff, it sounds very interesting with Ukraine. I just spoke to the new president a little while ago, two days ago, and congratulated him on an incredible race…But that sounds like big, big stuff. I'm not surprised", Trump said, speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday about the Clinton-Ukraine allegations.
"I think we do, and frankly we have a great new attorney general who's done an unbelievable job in a very short period of time, and he's very smart and he's very tough and I would certainly defer to him. But I would imagine he'd want to see this", the president said.
"People have been saying this – this whole, the concept of Ukraine, they've been talking about it actually for a long time, you know that. And I would certainly defer to the attorney general and we'll see what he says about it. He calls 'em straight, that's one thing I can tell you", Trump concluded.
For over two years, the Ukraine-Clinton collusion allegations took a backseat to claims of a conspiracy between Trump and Russia, with the latter claims completely debunked with the release of the Mueller report last week. President Trump had asked then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into the Ukraine matter as early as mid-2017, and complained about Sessions' apparent lack of action. Sessions resigned in November 2018, with Trump nominating William Barr to succeed him.
