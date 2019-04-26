Register
13:52 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This is a June 15, 2016 file photo of of traffic crossing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal Ireland.

    New Report Reignites Concerns Around Irish Backstop Plan

    © AP Photo / Brian Lawless
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In line with the deal agreed between the Brussels and London in November 2018 – a deal voted down three times in the House of Commons - all of the UK would remain in a de facto customs union with the EU until a trade and security agreement has been installed to safeguard against a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    A new report, commissioned by the German Green Party and seen by The Guardian, is set to rekindle concerns in Berlin over the current wording of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

    READ MORE: PM May's Job Safe Until December, Promises To Provide EU Departure “Clarity”

    The Irish backstop plan in its present form could reportedly undermine the EU’s green and social standards while still keeping UK access to the European single market.

    Those behind the report claim the current Irish backstop is nothing short of a brilliant deception devised by UK negotiators to allow a future British prime minister to undermine the EU’s green and social standards while retaining access to the European single market.

    Once the backstop would be in place, the customs territory would “include the corresponding level playing field commitments and appropriate enforcement mechanisms to ensure fair competition between the EU27 and the UK”, to prevent Britain from diverting from EU standards on environmental or social protection, says the current deal.

    READ MORE: Brexit Backstop is Actually Where EU Wants us — English Democrats Chair

    Despite the withdrawal agreement specifically stating that Britain must not undermine European standards for social and environmental protection – such as those stipulated by working-hour directives or emissions targets – it omits to say how the UK should ensure compliance with these standards.

    “The bitter reality for the EU is that the UK negotiated successfully in their interest to lower standards, limit freedom of movement but keep de facto market access”, said Franziska Brantner, a Green MP who commissioned the report.

    READ MORE: Tommy Robinson Announces He Is Running to Be MEP, Slams Brexit Party’s Farage

    Authors of the report claim a future, possibly more rash, government in London could theoretically allow companies to self-regulate.

    The new German report, seen by The Guardian, accordingly warns that the flawed wording of the deal means that the EU will find it impossible to stop a more forceful Boris Johnson or a Jacob Rees-Mogg from breaking with these standards and yet continuing to export British products into the single market.

    READ MORE: EU Keeps Info on Second Brexit Referendum Talks With Soros and Blair SECRET

    The report, which suggests tightening the wording around social and environmental standards at the future relationship stage, will most likely reawaken concerns about the deal, understood to be shared across the political spectrum.

    Related:

    Brexit Backstop is Actually Where EU Wants us - English Democrats Chair
    Scotland Referendum Ultimatum Unlikely to Sway Brexit Negotiations - Author
    Brexit Party MEP Race to Include Opera Singer, News Pundit, Danish Dentist
    Their Entire Position Starts From Deceit - Campaigner on Tories' Brexit Handling
    Brexit
    Tags:
    backstop solution, Irish border, EU, single market access, Brexit, standards, withdrawal, Brexit, House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse