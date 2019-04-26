Twitter Explodes As Ocasio-Cortez Trolls Fellow Democrat in Blunder

The National Republican Congressional Committee quickly pointed out the error. “Maybe if @AOC spent more time interacting with lawmakers and less time making coloring books, she’d recognize the other socialist Democrats in her caucus”, the NRCC wrote in a tweet, linking to Ocasio-Cortez’s post.

The oft gaffe-generating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was at it again Thursday as she attempted to call out "older male" Republicans for posing next to a cardboard cut-out of her, in a tweet blunder she was swift to delete.

The lawmaker wasn't a Republican, though. He was a fellow Democrat. Rep. John Yarmuth is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which Ocasio-Cortez belongs to.

"GOP: Let's pose our older male members next to cardboard cutouts of young female legislators", Ocasio-Cortez had tweeted sarcastically, linking to a tweet from the Kentucky GOP that showed Rep. John Yarmuth next to a cut-out of herself. Yarmouth is the House budget chairman, hailing from the same "House" where Ocasio-Cortez works.

​On Thursday, the Republican Party of Kentucky tweeted a photo of Rep. John Yarmuth, a Democrat from the Bluegrass State who chairs the House Budget Committee and has served in Congress since 2007.

Although Ocasio-Cortez rushed to delete the tweet, Twitter exploded in mockery.

​Whether it was "GOP" in the account's name that confused her, or some other reason, Ocasio-Cortez has been on the receiving end of a backlash from conservatives, who have been revelling in spreading screengrabs of the tweet.

While some reasoned she'd done it purposefully, others offered Ocasio-Cortez some advice, with even John Yarmuth himself weighing in with a twitter response.

I was a Republican 35 years ago, but I think I have become wiser as an older, white, male Democrat. I simply wanted everyone to know I welcome @RepAOC in Kentucky, regardless of what old white male Republicans think.

Ocasio-Cortez has been frequently publicly mocked for reported cluelessness on matters of government and a complete lack of understanding of economics.

Whether or not due to frequent media ridicule, Ocasio-Cortez earlier this month claimed that she was cutting down on use of social media and quitting Facebook, calling it a “public health risk”.