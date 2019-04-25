Iranian Navy to Send Ships to Coasts of Italy, Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian navy plans to send its flotilla to the coasts of Italy and Japan, Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Thursday, following meetings with his counterparts from Rome and Tokyo, Tasnim news agency reported.

Khanzadi held a meeting with Japan's Chief of the Maritime Staff Hiroshi Yamamura in the port city of Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province, Tasnim news agency said. The officials arrived in China for the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the creation of the Chinese navy.

The Iranian high-ranking official stressed that the Iranian and Japanese navies would work in the technical, training and research sectors.

In the meantime, Khanzadi held another meeting with Italy’s navy commander, whose name has not been revealed by the media. Following the meeting the sides agreed that Iranian flotilla would be send to the southern ports of the European country.

It is not yet clear which types of vessels the Islamic Republic is planning to send to Japan and Italy.