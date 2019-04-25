Register
14:15 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Vladivostok, Russia, 24 April, 2019

    From Traffic Jams to Poetry: Russians Hit Social Media Timed To Kim’s Visit

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Russia’s residents of Primorye and other regions of the country hit social networks to share impressions of witnessing the arrival of Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok in his armored train.

    Russia’s residents of Primorye and other regions of the country have hit social networks to share impressions of witnessing the arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok in his personal armored train with bulletproof carriages. 

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: First Putin-Kim Summit Held in Vladivostok

    There was a plethora of videos of the North Korean leader’s train and even the occasional poem written to mark the event.

    Many townspeople posted videos of the armoured train’s arrival that they had taken from windows of apartments and offices overlooking the railway tracks.

    Others filmed television and computer screens to post on social networks. Thus, there were numerous videos of Kim Jong un's convoy driving through the central streets of Vladivostok, accompanied by comments about traffic jams and cordoned off streets as part of security measures in place for the visit.


    Besides complaints referring to the inevitable challenging traffic situation, Primorye residents shared a multitude of personal impressions of the North Korean leader’s visit.

    Thus, a 17-year-old schoolgirl, one of three girls who took part in the traditional offering of bread and salt when greeting Kim Jong Un at Khasan station, opened up on how  they had prepared for their encounter with the North Korean leader.

    "We probably arrived at 08:00 (01:00 Moscow time) at school, although he arrived at about eleven-thirty (03:30 Moscow time. We were preparing, rehearsing at the station, with a bread loaf and bouquet of flowers, "- says the girl in the video.

    Residents of other regions of the country were similarly eager to share impressions on social networks.

    Winner of two literary awards, Moscow poet Sergei Rumyantsev posted a poem he had dedicated to the visit of the North Korean leader.

    On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un concluded their first summit in Vladivostok that lasted 3.5 hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had had a substantive dialogue with North Korean leader on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral ties, stressing that the visit will give additional impetus to Moscow-Pyongyang ties and contribute to the peaceful settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

    Related:

    Press Conference After Meeting Between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un (VIDEO)
    Bread & Salt: WATCH Kim Jong-un's First Encounter With Russian Cuisine
    Kim Jong-un Arrives in Vladivostok Ahead of Summit With Vladimir Putin (VIDEO)
    WATCH North Korea's Kim Jong-un-s Limo Allegedly Drives in Russia's Vladivostok
    Tags:
    North korea, summit, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, Vladivostok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse