From Traffic Jams to Poetry: Russians Hit Social Media Timed To Kim’s Visit

Many townspeople posted videos of the armoured train’s arrival that they had taken from windows of apartments and offices overlooking the railway tracks.

Others filmed television and computer screens to post on social networks. Thus, there were numerous videos of Kim Jong un's convoy driving through the central streets of Vladivostok, accompanied by comments about traffic jams and cordoned off streets as part of security measures in place for the visit.

Besides complaints referring to the inevitable challenging traffic situation, Primorye residents shared a multitude of personal impressions of the North Korean leader’s visit.

Thus, a 17-year-old schoolgirl, one of three girls who took part in the traditional offering of bread and salt when greeting Kim Jong Un at Khasan station, opened up on how they had prepared for their encounter with the North Korean leader.

"We probably arrived at 08:00 (01:00 Moscow time) at school, although he arrived at about eleven-thirty (03:30 Moscow time. We were preparing, rehearsing at the station, with a bread loaf and bouquet of flowers, "- says the girl in the video.

Residents of other regions of the country were similarly eager to share impressions on social networks.

Winner of two literary awards, Moscow poet Sergei Rumyantsev posted a poem he had dedicated to the visit of the North Korean leader.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un concluded their first summit in Vladivostok that lasted 3.5 hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had had a substantive dialogue with North Korean leader on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral ties, stressing that the visit will give additional impetus to Moscow-Pyongyang ties and contribute to the peaceful settlement on the Korean Peninsula.