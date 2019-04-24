Twitter Appeals Against Russian Court's $47 Fine Over Personal Data Transfer

Twitter has appealed against a Moscow court’s decision to oblige the social network to pay 3,000 roubles (approximately 47 dollars) for violating the country’s legislation.
“The complaint has been submitted to a court. The date for its consideration has yet to be announced”, Yulia Sukhinina, press secretary of the Moscow Tagansky Court, told Sputnik.
Last December, the Russian state media watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that Twitter and Facebook report on the localisation of personal data in the country, as required by the law.
Having received no “concrete answer”, at the end of January the ministry initiated administrative proceedings against both companies.
