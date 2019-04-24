Register
16:31 GMT +324 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    General view of part of Tehran's oil refinery south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    Iran Oil: China Warns US Sanctions Will Whip Up Turmoil in Middle East

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 32

    Washington's move to no longer grant oil sanctions waivers to Tehran's customers has been denounced by the European Union and China; both of are major consumers of Iranian oil.

    Beijing has once again lashed out at the Trump administration's decision to ratchet up sanctions on Iran's oil imports, saying that it would have ramifications for Middle East security.

    "China firmly opposes the US implementation of unilateral sanctions and its so-called long-armed jurisdiction," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Tuesday.

    "The relevant move by the United States will intensify the turmoil in the Middle East and the turmoil in the international energy market."

    Earlier this week, Shuang pledged that China would to its best to protect the interests of its businesses that might be targeted by the recent US decision.

    On Monday, Washington announced that it would not renew its six-month waivers on sanctions, which were issued to eight major importers of Iranian oil − one of the main sources of revenues for the embattled Islamic Republic.

    In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with government officials in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Iran Can Export as Much Oil as It Needs - Supreme Leader

    It came as the latest move in US efforts to reduce Iran's oil sales "to zero". Apart from trying to cut Tehran off from its main oil customers, Washington is also seeking to lock it out of the international banking system.

    Earlier this month, the US designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), an elite paramilitary unit, as a foreign terrorist organisation, with Tehran responding in kind and blacklisting the Central Command.

    Moreover, last year Donald Trump withdrew his country from the Obama-era nuclear deal with Tehran, under which Iran accepted restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of stern economic sanctions. Trump, however, echoed the claims of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that the deal did not prevent Iran from pursuing the production of missiles, and stated that further pressure should be exerted on the Islamic Republic.

    READ MORE: US Hopes Strangling Iran’s Oil Trade Sparks Insurrection — Ex-UK Ambassador

    Related:

    Closure of Hormuz Just One of Tools to Counter US' Pressure – Iranian MP
    Google’s Campaign Against Iranian Media Outlets Sets ‘Dangerous Precedent’
    US Trying to Put Pressure on Iran to Push for Regime Change – Moscow
    US Pledges to Use Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran’s Threat to Close it - State Dept.
    Tags:
    waiver, sanctions, oil, Geng Shuang, Donald Trump, Iran, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse