Royal Palace Slams Speculation of Royal Baby Hitting Vogue

Baby Sussex’s arrival is imminent, and Royal fans have been speculating on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the happy news.

Palace spokespeople have dismissed rumours that Meghan has opted to shun the traditional photo call in favour of a Hollywood-style cover shoot with fashion magazine Vogue, reports The Sun.

Meghan Markle 'to unveil Baby Sussex on Vogue cover — sparking clash with Queen' https://t.co/0v7ORnIa0X pic.twitter.com/ptq5J0v5uz — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) April 23, 2019

​With Markle expected to give birth at any moment now, royal fans had been disappointed at the news that the Royal couple will not pose for photos on the hospital steps after Baby Sussex is born.

It has been a custom for the past few decades for royal babies to be photographed in their mothers' arms just hours after birth. However, Prince Harry and Meghan are breaking from that tradition.

They're not sticking with tradition https://t.co/aaJkiXPNz6 — Herald What's On (@HeraldWhatsOn) April 23, 2019

​According to a statement from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "have taken a personal decision to keep plans around the arrival of their new baby quiet. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

However, according to media reports, citing an insider, royal fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the newborn as Meghan Markle is allegedly set to debut the child on the cover of Vogue “when she’s ready”.

​

Meghan Markle SHOCK: Royal baby to debut on Vogue Cover and the Queen’s furious https://t.co/5gZ4RAdHze pic.twitter.com/Gp1rFtvYy6 — The Us Posts (@theusapost21) April 24, 2019

​

According to the anonymous insider, the Queen, who is reported to have found out about the plans through royal aides, is deeply against the idea and is “furious”.

Earlier this month, Meghan sparked controversy by snubbing more royal traditions, and opting against giving birth in the Lindo Wing of Paddington’s St Mary’s Hospital, where royal women have chosen to give birth for the last four decades.

The Sun says that Meghan Markle is NOT GOING to debut the baby on Vogue Magazine.



LOL



THAT was quick! I'm willing to bet she WANTED to do it, but now that has been kiboshed. She must be having an EPIC meltdown!https://t.co/f33S2UfWbX — ✡️AnotherRunner200✡️ (@ARunner200) April 24, 2019

​

According to the cited insider, Meghan is set on doing everything about her birth differently from what is usually expected from a royal, thus generating a lot of tension between herself and the palace.

READ MORE: Palace to ‘Harness’ Harry, Meghan Sending Them Off to Africa – Reports

Plans for the possible public unveiling of the royal baby are said to have sparked tensions in the royal household.

Referring to rumours of a glam squad on standby for the Vogue photo shoot, a representative for the Duchess brushed off the claims as “uncategorically untrue".

Staff at Vogue appeared to deny knowing anything about the supposed cover when contacted by The Sun Online.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Under Fire For ‘Stealing’ Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Campaign

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace released a statement saying Meghan and Harry have "taken a personal decision to keep plans around the arrival of their baby private".