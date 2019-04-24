UN Security Council Adopts Resolution to Combat Sexual Violence in War

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on states to combat sexual violence in conflict after language in the resolution concerning reproductive and sexual health was eliminated under pressure by the United States.

The UN Security Council voted 13-0 in favor of the resolution, with Russia and China abstaining after they submitted a rival draft.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that the Trump administration threatened to veto the resolution drafted by Germany because its original language included a reference to medical services for rape survivors that the United States interpreted to mean abortion.

The altered text of the resolution calls on the member states to strengthen access to medical services and justice mechanisms for survivors of sexual violence in war and expresses concern that acts of sexual violence against women and children still occur despite efforts to eliminate such violence.

The resolution also "acknowledges the inclusion of sexual and gender-related crimes among the most serious crimes of international concern in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which entered into force on 1 July 2002," the resolution said.

READ MORE: UN Women Chief Says Peanuts Spent on Battling Sexual Abuse

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow condemns sexual violence in any form and the resolution drafted by Russia and China was more relevant for the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting; however, after the adoption of the German-drafted document, they decided not to submit it.

"The Russian Federation strongly condemns sexual violence in armed conflict," Nebenzia said. "Considering this, we deeply regret the approach of the coordinators of the negotiations… who submitted the non-consensual text."