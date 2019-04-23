Register
    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, a fighter jet flies over Iranian flags during the army parade commemorating National Army Day in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 18, 2019

    Iran's Defence Minister: Trumpism May Be World's Most Important Security Issue

    Washington and Tehran have been trading accusations ever since Donald Trump assumed office. The US accuses Iran of state-sponsored terrorism, while the latter has used the same words to describe the US military presence in the Middle East.

    Iran's defence minister, Brigadier-General Amir Hatami, has warned about the risks that Donald Trump's policy poses to global security, reports Iranian state news agency IRNA.

    "The world today is encountering numerous security issues, the most important of which may be Trumpism," Hatami said on Tuesday as he arrived in Moscow for an international security conference.

    He is said to have compared Trumpism with Nazism, saying that they include similar traits such as "selfishness, oppression and trampling on international laws and humane principles".

    The Russian Defence Ministry announced that participants of the conference, scheduled for 23-25 April, will exchange views on modern military challenges and threats, including the improvement of the arms control system.

    Hatami is slated to meet with defence officials from other countries on the side-lines of the summit and is going to talk about the dangers of Trumpism and the necessity to fight it, as per the report.

    His comments came the same day the Iranian parliament designated the US Central Command as a terrorist organisation in a tit-for-tat response to Washington labelling Iran's paramilitary force a terror group.

    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
    © AP Photo / Carlos Barria
    US Exposing Panic in White House by Escalating Economic Pressure on Tehran - Iran

    The United States ramped up its relentless efforts to put pressure on Iran on Monday, announcing that it will end waivers on sanctions for countries buying Iranian oil. Washington accuses Tehran of supporting terrorism "as a tool of statecraft", which the latter denies.

    Last year, Donald Trump introduced fresh sanctions against the country's banking and oil sectors and withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions, an Obama-era agreement that lifted previous sanctions from the country in exchange for rolling back its nuclear programme.

    Trump claimed that the deal did not curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, in line with Israel's repeated claims that Iran was still seeking to obtain nuclear weapons. The remaining signatories, including the EU, Russia and China, have denounced the move and pledged to stick to the 2015 deal.

