EU Regrets US Decision on Iran Sanctions - European Commission

On Monday the White House announced the decision not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May. Washington said the decision "is intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero", ruining a vital source of revenue for Tehran.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union regrets the United States' decision to halt waivers on sanctions against importers of Iranian oil, which may undermine the success of the nuclear deal, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Maja Kocijancic said Tuesday.

"We regret yesterday's announcement by the US not to renew all waivers. This further risks undermining the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action… We, as the European Union, will continue to abide by the JCPOA as long as Iran continues the full and effective implementation of its nuclear-related commitments," Kocijancic told reporters.

READ MORE: Japan Sees Limited Impact From US Decision on Iran Sanctions — Report

Iran reacted to the US decision by saying that it would take the required measures. In particular, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran held consultations with foreign partners to discuss this.

Last year, the United States withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran. In early November, Washington, however, granted six-month waivers from oil sanctions against Iran to Greece, Italy, Taiwan, China, India, Turkey, Japan and South Korea.