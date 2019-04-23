Wisconsin Mother of 7 To Plead Guilty to Plotting Daesh Terror Attack

A 45-year-old Wisconsin mother of seven has agreed to plead guilty to trying to plan Daesh terror attacks.

Waheba Issa Dais, a Palestinian immigrant to the US who was born in Jerusalem, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of providing material to support a terrorist group in exchange for another being dropped.

The woman, who referred to herself as a 'housewife' on her visa application to the US, is reported to have plotted a number of attacks, writes the Mail Online, including the poisoning of a water reservoir with Ricin.

​Dais was arrested last year after attempting to recruit other terrorists via the social media; she hacked people's accounts and offered to instruct potential terrorists on how to use explosives, poison, and biological weapons.

In one Facebook post in February, she pledged her support for Daesh, according to the FBI report.

Writing online to a potential recruit, Dais had reportedly instructed the individual to 'act like an ordinary person' and that complete secrecy was needed to carry out attacks, the FBI said.

Meanwhile, an FBI confidential informant told investigators that Dais is unemployed and that her 'Islamic husband' paid the bills.

Elizabeth Makowski, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Milwaukee, declined to say whether authorities believe Dais has any connection to an alleged plot in Germany involving a Tunisian man who prosecutors say created Ricin using castor bean seeds.



Born in Jerusalem, Waheba Issa Dais moved to the US with her husband in 1992, settling in Chicago. Subsequently, the woman moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She and her husband divorced in 2003, after which she stayed in the US.

Initially, prosecutors reported that she had two children who were both minors, but on Monday, as the plea deal was announced, it was revealed that she had seven children.

The woman is said to be facing 20 years behind bars; however, prosecutors are yet to reveal what her prison sentence will be.