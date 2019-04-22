5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mexico City - Report

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 (first estimations showed 5.7) has been registered in Mexico City, Reuters reported citing Mexico Seismological Service.

The earthquake has caused tall buildings to sway in the Mexican capital, prompting some office workers to evacuate, AP reports.

According to Mexico's seismological service, the eartquake was registered at 15:15 local time.

No immediate statement on any damage or injuries was made.

Following the first reports, the Mexican seismological service downgraded the earthquake from a 5.7 magnitude to 5.5.

SISMO Magnitud 5.5 Loc 65 km al SUROESTE de PINOTEPA NACIONAL, OAX 22/04/19 15:15:23 Lat 16.00 Lon —98.55 Pf 7 km pic.twitter.com/kUk4Uf4OGb — Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) April 22, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW