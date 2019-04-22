Police Arrest Suspects in Attack on Turkish Consulate in Zurich - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three people were arrested on Monday on suspicion of attacking the Turkish Consulate in the Swiss city of Zurich by a Molotov cocktail in the early morning hours, local media reported, citing the Turkish consul working in the city.
Turkey’s consulate general in the Swiss city of Zurich was attacked with a Molotov cocktail in the early hours of Monday, the Turkish consul general said, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
According to Turkish Consul Asiye Nurcan Ipekci, as cited by Turkey's Anadolu news agency, the attack happened at 2:51 a.m. local time (00:51 GMT).
No one was hurt and no damage was caused to the building.
Ipekci said she did not have any further details about the arrested individuals.
