Train Services Suspended After Explosions in Derby (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Main line train services have been suspended and residents are being advised to stay indoors.
According to police, the blaze at a commercial building on Enterprise Way is not thought to be suspicious.
Breaking: Massive fire after multiple ‘explosions’ at an industrial estate in Derby, U.K.. pic.twitter.com/gW1sSF9tmc— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 22 апреля 2019 г.
The nearby St Mary's Wharf police station has been evacuated. No injuries have been reported so far, the East Midlands Ambulance Service says.
Live news reports by @Andy_wilko92 from the Brewery Tap about the #derby #fire multiple explosions heard… pic.twitter.com/qminfalHHa— Tom Emery (@tomemery9) 22 апреля 2019 г.
The smoke subsided after an hour, but the cordon was expanded for "people's safety". Nearby residents have been advised to close their doors and windows.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
i’m at the scene of a huge explosion in derby city centre. four large booms shook the city. thick black smoke is billowing towards the sky pic.twitter.com/EW0J2ZJAJD— Paige Oldfield (@paigeoldfield22) 22 апреля 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)