15:51 GMT +322 April 2019
    This picture taken on August 21, 2017 shows Bestseller CEO Anders Holch Povlsen during an event in Aarhus, Denmark

    Denmark's Wealthiest Man, Asos Owner Loses Three Children in Sri Lanka Attacks

    © AFP 2019 / Tariq Mikkel Khan / Ritzau Scanpix
    World
    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (18)
    118

    Retail tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen is reputedly the biggest landowner in Scotland; last year, he unveiled an ambitious plan to "re-wild" the Scottish Highlands and repair them from what he called centuries of negative human impact.

    The wealthiest Dane in the world, Anders Holch Povlsen, has lost three of four children in a series of explosions in Sri Lanka, BBC reports.

    The broadcaster quoted Povlsen's spokesman as saying that the billionaire's family were visiting Sri Lanka over the Easter holiday. The children's names have not been disclosed due to privacy concerns.

    READ MORE: Suicide Bomber Behind Sri Lanka's Shangri-La Hotel Blast Identified

    THE USNS Millinocket conducts a training exercise alongside a littoral combat ship, an amphibious transport ship, and a mobile landing platform.
    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Page
    US Navy Halts Drills With Sri Lanka Amid Sunday’s Deadly Blasts - Reports

    Povlsen, 46, is the CEO of clothing empire Bestseller, which includes such companies as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, and Women. He also is the biggest shareholder of British e-commerce giant Asos (26.66 percent) and the third-biggest shareholder of Berlin-based online fashion retailer Zalando.

    The Dane is one of the largest private landowners in the UK; he owns 221,000 acres, or over one percent of Scotland. Forbes named him the richest Dane in 2018, with a net worth pegged at $6.4 billion (world's No. 252).

    A series of eight explosions ripped through Sri Lanka on Sunday as people were celebrating Easter. Authorities said seven suicide bombers had targeted churches and luxury hotels, killing nearly 300 people and wounding over 500. Police have arrested 24 suspects, but no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (18)

