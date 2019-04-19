Kim Jong-un Says Ready to Cooperate With Russia for Peace on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea's chairman Kim Jong-un has expressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin his readiness to cooperate in order to reach peace on the Korean Peninsula and to develop relations between the two states.

"I am ready to closely cooperate with you in order to steadily and constructively develop the traditional friendly relations between the DPRK and Russia as required by the new era and defend peace and security of the Korean Peninsula and the rest of the world", Kim said in a letter, as quoted by KCNA.

He also noted that the further development and strengthening of friendly Korean-Russian relations is of common interest for the two states. In addition, Kim wished Putin "health and greater success in your responsible work for building a powerful Russia" and "wellbeing and prosperity" to the Russian people.

On Thursday, North Korea's chairman sent a letter in response to Putin congratulating Kim on his re-election as the head of the North Korean State Affairs Commission. The text was revealed by KCNA news agency on Friday.

On 12 April, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was re-elected as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission during the latest session of the state's parliament. Later in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Kim on his re-election, confirming his commitment to "cooperation on pressing bilateral and regional issues".

The Kremlin said in a statement on its website on Thursday that Putin will meet with Kim Jong-un in Russia later in April.