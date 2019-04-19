Turkey Arrests Two People on Suspicion of Spying For UAE - Reports

Reuters, citing an unnamed Turkish official, reported on Friday that the country's authorities had detained two people as part of an investigation by the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office.

Turkish authorities arrested two individuals in Istanbul on 15 April on suspicion that they were spying on Arab nationals on behalf of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported, citing an unnamed senior Turkish official on 19 April. Those arrested, who are believed to be intelligence officers, have reportedly confessed to conducting espionage.

"It is possible that there was an attempt to collect information about Arabs, including political dissidents, living in Turkey", the source reportedly said.

Turkey has reportedly also found the spies' hidden base of operations and seized encrypted computers as a result of a counter-intelligence investigation.

Relations between Turkey and the UAE recently entered a downward spiral. The UAE's Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash admitted in 2018 that bilateral relations weren't "in their best state". Abu Dhabi has repeatedly slammed Turkey's actions in Syria, calling for Ankara to "respect Arab sovereignty and deal with its neighbours with wisdom and rationality".

In turn, Ankara accused the UAE of supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is deemed a terrorist entity in Turkey, over Abu Dhabi's reported support for the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Ankara believes that the SDF and PKK are linked.