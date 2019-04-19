'Nothing Attracts Attention' in Released Mueller Report - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The redacted version of the Mueller Report, published yesterday by the United States, contains no essential information and no proof of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US elections, Russian Foreign Ministry Department of North America (DNA) Director Georgy Borisenko said Friday.

"There is nothing in the report that would attract attention. It effectively confirms the absence of any proof of Russia's alleged interference in the US election. There is not a single shred of proof. The authors of the report virtually confirmed that they have no such evidence", the diplomat said.

The comment comes a day after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released an updated version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential race.

The release followed a press conference by Attorney General William Barr, who summarised the special counsel's investigation by saying that it had found no evidence that anyone linked to the Trump campaign ever conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 election.

Former FBI Chief Robert Mueller began an investigation into the alleged collusion between Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and the Russian government in May 2017. After he submitted the report to the Attorney General's Office last month, Barr issued a four-page summary saying that "it does not conclude that the president committed a crime, but it also does not exonerate him". Moscow has maintained there was no collusion all along.

Prior to the publication, President Trump reacted to Barr's conclusions, tweeting a Game of Thrones-style image reading "No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats", with the punchline "Game Over".