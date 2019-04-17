Register
23:03 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A firefighter tackles the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris

    Outrage as Alleged 'Notre Dame Timber' Appears on eBay After Horrific Fire

    © AP Photo/ Michel Euler
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Notre Dame in Paris: Cathedral Partially Destroyed (47)
    1 0 0

    The priceless Paris landmark went up in flames on Monday evening, with the battle to extinguish the blaze taking nine hours.

    eBay's administrators have stepped in to take down multiple "section of timber" listings claimed to be the remains of the Notre Dame Cathedral, seemingly demonstrating that no event or object is too sacrosanct for someone to try to make a buck off of it.

    Along with the "embers," which went on sale starting at £0.99, the auction site took down over a dozen listings of shirt designs featuring the 'Je Suis Notre Dame' slogan slapped across the chest area, or silhouettes of the cathedral draped in the colours of the French flag. 

    Notre Dame Cathedral engulfed in flames. Paris, France on 15 April, 2019
    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    Oy Vey! Rabbi Reportedly Claims Notre Dame Fire May Be DIVINE PUNISHMENT
    eBay took down the listings under its policy prohibiting efforts to "profit from human tragedy or suffering." Only items judged to have a "substantial social, artistic, or political value," or listings by charity groups promising to give proceeds to the disaster's victims, are permissible, according to the company.

    Several other listings attempting to profit off the fire were found, including a so-called "Vintage Notre Dame Paris Destroyed By Fire Metal Souvenier Building Figurine," featuring what appears to be an ordinary Notre Dame tourist trinket, but at an inflated price.

    eBay warned users who posted the offending listings, and threatened to suspend accounts of those who try to post them again.

    Online, some were shocked after finding out about the eBay listings, saying that anyone seeking to make a profit from the Notre Dame tragedy should be ashamed of themselves.

    Others were more cynical, however, saying it's not like the Catholic Church "never made money from [selling] fake objects," or accusing the "PC Brigade" of stifling "entrepreneurship."

    The Notre Dame Cathedral, one of Paris's most widely recognised landmarks, went up in flames on Monday evening, burning into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The cathedral, built between the 12th and 14th centuries, was the site of royal marriages, coronations, and farewell ceremonies for prominent French officials over many centuries, and is a prime example of French gothic architecture. The church was undergoing restoration work when the fire broke out. Authorities are treating the blaze as an accident.

    Topic:
    Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Notre Dame in Paris: Cathedral Partially Destroyed (47)

    Related:

    New York Times Reportedly Mistakes Cologne Cathedral With Notre Dame
    Oy Vey! Rabbi Reportedly Claims Notre Dame Fire May Be DIVINE PUNISHMENT
    Bells Ring Across France in Show of Solidarity After Notre Dame Fire (VIDEO)
    'Guess Who's Happy': Jewish Group Accuses Arabs of Celebrating Notre Dame Blaze
    Hungary Blames France's 'Apocalyptic Loss of Values' for Notre Dame Fire
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse