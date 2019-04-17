Oy Vey! Rabbi Reportedly Claims Notre Dame Fire May Be DIVINE PUNISHMENT

While the rabbi did not directly claim that what happened to the iconic Parisian cathedral was an act of the Almighty, he did not rule out such possibility either, noting a certain incident from distant past that may be related to it.

While French authorities investigate what caused the 15 April fire that ravaged the famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, one rabbi has speculated that this tragedy might’ve been the work of the divine, the Haaretz newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, Shlomo Aviner, a rabbi of a West Bank settlement who was born in France, initially refrained from directly calling the blaze a punishment from god, but admitted that it might be possible after he was asked the following question: "So it can't be said that it was punishment?"

"It is possible, after all. The first big Talmud burning was in Paris, there in the plaza of the Notre Dame Cathedral", the rabbi said.

Aviner also reportedly pointed out that while “there is no command to seek out Christian churches beyond Israel and burn them down. In our holy land, things are more complicated. Indeed the Rabbi of Satmar wrote that one of his reasons against immigration to Israel is that here the command to burn churches applies but it isn't exercised”.

News of the rabbi’s remarks elicited a negative response on social media, with a number of people appearing either offended or amused by his words.

​The devastating fire broke out at the Notre-Dame de Paris on Monday, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof.

The blaze was fully extinguished by Tuesday morning, and the authorities have already started amassing funds for the cathedral’s restoration.