Register
18:25 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tardis located: North Pole

    Canada Would Face 'Psychic Blow' if North Pole Moves to Russia – Top Geographer

    CC BY 2.0 / Christopher Michel / Tardis located: North Pole
    World
    Get short URL
    252

    Earlier this year, scientists were forced to update the geographic coordinates of the magnetic North Pole a year ahead of schedule after discovering that it was moving from the Canadian Arctic toward Russian Siberia at an accelerated pace.

    Canada would suffer a 'psychic blow' if it were to lose control over the magnetic, geographical and geomagnetic north poles, Royal Canadian Geographical Society CEO John G. Geiger has warned.

    "We must do everything in our power to ensure that the geomagnetic North Pole remains Canadian," the top geographer stressed, speaking to Maclean's Magazine about the recent update to the World Magnetic Model.

    "Perhaps we should be planting our flag on it this summer," he added, possibly alluding to Russia's 2007 move to plant a metre-high titanium Russian flag on the sea floor at the geographic North Pole, which Russian scientists said is directly connected to its continental shelf.

    Geiger warned that Russia was prone to "chest-thumping" over symbolic geographic prizes, and would likely do the same when the magnetic north pole finally makes it to Siberia. "Nothing is forever in the world of magnetism," he lamented.

    World Magnetic Model (WMM) mid-cycle
    © Photo: NOAA NCEI
    US Geologist REVEALS How Fast-Shifting North Magnetic Pole Will Affect Humanity
    The geomagnetic North Pole, the location of Earth's simplified two-pole magnetic field, is now the only one of the four north poles (which include the magnetic, geomagnetic, geographical, and the pole of inaccessibility) that's "indisputably Canadian," according to Maclean's, with the geomagnetic North Pole pulling a stint in Greenland at the start of the 20th century before moving to Ellesmere Island. The geomagnetic North Pole is also heading north towards Russia, but much more slowly than the magnetic North Pole.

    Ultimately, Phil Livermore, director of the Institute of Geophysics and Tectonics at the University of Leeds in the UK, urged Canadians not to worry, saying that while the magnetic North Pole may move to Siberia eventually, the eternal tug-of-war between two powerful magnetic patches underneath Canada and Russia will one day see the magnetic north pole coming back to Canada.

    Maclean's jouornalist Alanna Mitchell, meanwhile, took conciliation in the fact that while Siberia can boast to be the 'Pole of Cold' (i.e. the coldest place in the northern hemisphere) today, global warming in the Arctic makes it uncertain "how long it can wear that crown."

    The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the British Geological Survey updated the location of the magnetic North Pole in February, calculating that the pole is leaving the Canadian Arctic and moving toward Siberia at a rate of over 55 km per year, up from just 15 km per year in the year 2000.

    Related:

    Magnetic Field Sparing Earth From Deadly Solar Radiation ERODING Incredibly Fast
    Super-Magnetic Neutron: Birth of MYSTERIOUS Object Sends Incredible Space Signal
    New Study of Sun's Magnetic Field Yields SHOCKING Results
    Scientists REVEAL All Humans Able to Sense Magnetic Fields
    Puzzle Being Solved Is How Lunar Rocks Became Magnetic – Prof. on Israeli Launch
    Science Journo Explains Why Magnetic Pole Flip Won't Kill Life on Earth…Probably
    LISTEN to CREEPY Water Drum-Like Vibration of Earth's Magnetic Field
    Tags:
    status, movement, Royal Canadian Geological Society, Arctic, Russia, Canada, North Pole
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse