Peruvian Ex-President Garcia Shoots Himself During Police Arrest - Reports

Former Peruvian President Alan Garcia survived; however, he is now in critical condition and undergoing emergency surgery, local TV broadcaster America reported. According to the broadcaster, his son and supporters arrived at the hospital.

Peru's ex-president Alan Garcia shot himself in the neck early on Wednesday shortly after police arrived at his home in Lima to arrest him on bribery charges, local media reported, citing a police source.

Commenting on the former official's condition after the incident, Peru's Health Minister Zulema Tomas called it "very critical" and "very serious."

© Flickr / Five Furlongs At Least 20 Reportedly Killed in Peru Bus Fire (PHOTOS)

Garcia served as president of the Latin American state for two terms, with the first one starting in 1985 and terminating 1990. His second term commenced in 2006 and ended in 2011. Currently, the former president is suspected of accepting bribes from Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Alan Garcia is not the only former Peruvian president whose name is linked to the firm and who is being suspected of being involved in corrupt schemes. Ex-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who used to rule Peru before current leader Martin Vizcarra, is charged with receiving a total of $4.8 million in bribes from construction and development company Odebrecht.

READ MORE: Peru's Prime Minister Villanueva Resigns — Reports