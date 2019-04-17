UAE FM Praises Trump's Move to Veto Bill Seeking to End US Role in Yemen War

DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash praised on Wednesday US President Donald Trump's decision to veto the US Congress' resolution that aims to end Washington's support for the coalition of Arab states engaged in the Yemeni conflict, which the UAE is a member of.

"President Trump’s assertion of support to the Arab Coalition in Yemen is a positive signal of US resolve towards America's allies. Common strategic interests are best served with this clear commitment," Gargash wrote on Twitter.

​He also qualified Trump's decision as "timely" and "strategic."

"Coalition continues to work without interruption to support peace through UN led Stockholm Agreement & its commitment to the humanitarian & political dimensions of the Yemen crisis [remains] unshakable," Gargash added.

Trump said late on Tuesday in his letter to the Senate that he rejected the resolution , which was approved by the both chambers of the US Congress. The US president claimed that the resolution was an "unnecessary" and "dangerous" attempt to weaken his constitutional authorities.

He also said that Washington had to continue supporting the Saudi-led coalition in order to counter alleged threat from Iran, which backs the other side to the Yemeni conflict, to the United States and its ally Saudi Arabia, also stressing that the measure would affect the fight against terrorist organizations operating in the region.

Yemen has been long engulfed in a violent conflict between the government, headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition, supported by the United States, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.