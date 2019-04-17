UAE FM Praises Trump's Move to Veto Bill Seeking to End US Role in Yemen War

"President Trump’s assertion of support to the Arab Coalition in Yemen is a positive signal of US resolve towards America's allies. Common strategic interests are best served with this clear commitment," Gargash wrote on Twitter.
President Trump’s assertion of support to the Arab Coalition in Yemen is a positive signal of US resolve towards America’s allies. Common strategic interests are best served with this clear commitment.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) 17 апреля 2019 г.
He also qualified Trump's decision as "timely" and "strategic."
"Coalition continues to work without interruption to support peace through UN led Stockholm Agreement & its commitment to the humanitarian & political dimensions of the Yemen crisis [remains] unshakable," Gargash added.
He also said that Washington had to continue supporting the Saudi-led coalition in order to counter alleged threat from Iran, which backs the other side to the Yemeni conflict, to the United States and its ally Saudi Arabia, also stressing that the measure would affect the fight against terrorist organizations operating in the region.
Yemen has been long engulfed in a violent conflict between the government, headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition, supported by the United States, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
All comments
Show new comments (0)