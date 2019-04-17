Indonesian Politician Gorbachev Dreams of Meeting With Russian Renowned Namesake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesian politician Mikhail Gorbachev Dom, named after former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, told Sputnik that he is dreaming of coming to Russia and meeting his renowned namesake.

"It would be wonderful to meet real Mikhail Gorbachev. I would tell him that his name gave me big opportunities for joining the political life in Indonesia," Gorbachev said.

According to the politician, the personality of the former Soviet leader inspires him and he also hopes to succeed in politics.

"I think this is the prayer of my father and mother, who gave me this name. I think they hope me to be a big politician like Mikhail Gorbachev," Gorbachev added.

Indonesian Gorbachev has repeatedly but unsuccessfully run for local elections in Bekasi city, located on the eastern border of Jakarta within the Jakarta metropolitan area. About three million people reside in the city. In recent years, he has acquired a reputation of a stubborn fighter for the preservation of the environment and has received the support of a significant number of voters in the region of northwestern Java, which includes Bekasi.

Earlier in was reported that Gorbachev Dom, 34, had stood as a candidate for the parliamentary elections in Indonesia. Gorbachev will represent the Indonesian Solidarity Party at the upcoming elections. The politician intends to fight for preservation of the environment and achieve political reforms in the country.

On April 17, Indonesia will hold general elections, during which, for the first time in the history of the country, people will simultaneously elect the president, the vice president and deputies of the national parliament and local legislative bodies.