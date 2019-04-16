Belgian Foreign Ministry Reboots Servers After Network Hack Attempt – Spokesman

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Belgian Foreign Ministry rebooted its entire network after hackers tried to break in, the ministry’s spokesman, Karl Lagatie, said on Tuesday.

"We noticed an attempt to penetrate the Foreign Affairs network and decided, as a precaution, to isolate the network and proceeded to restart the system," he told reporters.

The network, called Diplobel, is used inside the country and by Belgian diplomatic missions abroad. Mr Lagatie said it will take time to restart.

A message on the ministry’s website said all electronic services would be unavailable throughout the day due to an "urgent technical reason."

The servers will reportedly be back online within 72 hours.