About 400 Captured Daesh May Flee to Europe Amid Chaos in Libya - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 400 Daesh* militants, which are currently in custody in Tripoli and Misrata, may escape and flee to Europe amid chaos in Libya, the Italian ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Ahmed Maiteeq, the deputy prime minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

The GNA is working with the international community to keep these terrorists in prisons, Maiteeq noted.

The head of the Libyan National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, said on Monday that 800,000 migrants from Libya could come to Europe amid the crisis in the country.

READ MORE: Qatari Foreign Minister Calls for Effective Arms Embargo Against Libya's Haftar

The situation escalated on 4 April, when the LNA led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and backed by the eastern government announced an offensive against Tripoli in a bid to oust what Haftar called terrorist forces from the capital city.

In response, armed forces loyal to the GNA started a military operation against the LNA.

© REUTERS / MOAS/Jason Florio/Handout via Reuters Libyan PM Warns EU About Almost Million of Potential Migrants, Echoes Gaddafi

The country remains divided between the LNA-backed parliament, which was elected in 2014 and is based in the city of Tobruk, and the GNA, which was formed as part of a UN initiative and controls the western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia