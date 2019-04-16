Putin Expresses Sympathy to Macron, French People Over Notre Dame Fire - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed sympathy to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France in connection with the fire that gutted Notre Dame Cathedral, the Kremlin's press service reports.

"Putin expressed the hope that the great cathedral will be restored, and suggested sending the best Russian specialists to France, who have extensive experience in restoring monuments of world cultural heritage, including works of medieval architecture," the press service said.

Russian experts are ready to participate in the restoration of the landmark French Notre Dame cathedral, but they have to understand first what kind of assistance France will need, Russian Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and Ambassador at Large Mikhail Shvydkoy told Sputnik.

"This is a huge tragedy, not only for the French, but for all of humanity. [French] President Emmanuel Macron said that the French would turn to all bright craftsmen who live outside France, and, of course, Russian specialists are ready to take part in the restoration of the cathedral, but we must understand what kind of help the French need," Shvydkoy said.

READ MORE: Notre Dame Fire: SHOCK CLAIM Nostradamus Predicted the Disaster

The medieval Catholic cathedral, an irreplaceable example of ancient French Gothic architecture, went up in flames in the center of the French capital on Monday evening.

The cathedral was badly damaged in a blaze. Its famous spire collapsed, and its iconic bell-tower has gone up in flames.