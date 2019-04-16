Lawyer Filed Appeal Against Detention of Swedish Allegedly Linked to Assange

"The prosecutor's office opened an investigation against Bini, and at the hearing they did not provide evidence to substantiate the accusations. We are fighting, today [on Monday] we filed an appeal against the decision on pre-trial detention [of Bini], which should be examined by another judge. We expect him to be released within then next five days," Soria said.
READ MORE: US Federal Affidavit Against WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Unsealed
Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorean Embassy after its government withdrew his political asylum status. The WikiLeaks founder, who has become famous for leaking classified US government data, now faces extradition to the United States on charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)