In Memoriam: RT Announces Second Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards

The competition is expected to feature three main categories: best video journalism from a conflict zone, long form; best video journalism from a conflict zone, short form; and best written report from a conflict zone.

RT has announced that it is now accepting entries for the international contest for reports and videos from conflict zones for the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards.

According to a statement made by the media outlet, the award was instituted "in memory of a journalist named Khaled Alkhateb who was working with RT Arabic", and "in 2019 it will be held for the second time".

Khaled Alkhateb, a 25-year-old journalist who was covering the fighting between Syrian government troops and terrorists, was killed during shelling carried out by militants in the Syrian province of Homs.