22:05 GMT +315 April 2019
    Daesh fighter

    Daesh Planning Repeat of Paris-Style Attacks Using Migrants – Reports

    130

    A trove of documents reportedly found in a computer hard drive in Syria belonging to Daesh militants suggest that the terrorists are looking for new ways to stay relevant following the collapse of their Middle Eastern 'caliphate'.

    Daesh (ISIS)* has tasked at least one of its members with organising the movement of militants disguised as migrants into Europe while "taking out brothers who have been given jobs," The Times has reported, citing information gleaned from a computer found in a Syrian battle zone earlier this year. 

    Files show that despite its recent defeats in Syria and Iraq, the terrorist group continues to plan attacks like the one in Paris in November 2015, which left over 130 people dead and hundreds injured. The documents specifically mention Paris, as well as the October 2017 New York City truck attack, as examples to be emulated.

    A separate letter, reportedly penned by a terrorist commander named Abu Taher al-Tajiki, proposes picking targets so as to "destroy the economic world in Europe and spread horror in the hearts of the enemies of Allah," with targets set to include a high-speed train in Germany and an oil pipeline running to a refinery near Base, Switzerland. The attacks were supposed to have taken place earlier this year.

    The Times pointed out that German police did discover a Daesh flag near the train tracks in Berlin late last year after finding damage to a section of wires over the tracks, with a man arrested in Vienna in March in connection with the act of sabotage.

    This July 5, 2014 photo shows an image grab taken from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly showing the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul
    © AFP 2019 /
    Desperate Daesh Leader Becomes Obese, Cuts Beard Short to Hide - Report
    Another chilling letter, addressed to the terror group's elusive leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and reportedly written by Daesh's Europe-based followers, warns that sympathisers remain under Baghdadi's command, and subject to his orders to "strike the enemies of Allah in Europe."

    Finally, the hard drive files included a letter signed by six commanders, again addressed to al-Baghdadi, proposing a strategy of vehicle rammings, assassinations to inspire terror, as well as bank robberies and computer hacking to raise money and fuel chaos.

    "Killing infidel venture capitalists, hacking banks through bank accounts, bank robberies or robberies of places that are pre-studied. After any operation of this kind, we will send the money as we procure it," the letter proposes, hinting at the group's cash-strapped status.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    hard drive, files, terrorism, strategy, Daesh, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Europe, Syria
