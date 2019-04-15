At Least 10 Dead After 2 Favela Buildings Collapse in Brazil’s Rio – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 10 people died and 14 others remain missing after two illegally constructed residential buildings collapsed in a poor neighbourhood in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro after heavy rainfall, local media reported on Monday. The five-storey buildings came down early on Friday morning.

They were built in the Muzema favela on Rio’s western outskirts, which was devastated by days of torrential rains and catastrophic flooding.

Rio municipal authorities said they wanted to tear down three surrounding buildings and invite engineers to assess several others to prevent further collapses.

Sobe para 11 o número de mortos na tragédia em Muzema no Rio https://t.co/7k2tUvWgjF pic.twitter.com/bOxnAzRmeO — Agência Sertão (@AgenciaSertao_) April 15, 2019

​The rescue operation continues with the help of a hundred military personnel, sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters, the public news agency Brasil said.

#Brazil: Certificate of Occupancy#Militias dominate the property market in illegal areas in the #Muzema, where 2 buildings collapsed



Those buildings are suspected of being constructed with 'Beach Sand'



One of the Militia leaders in the region is linked to the President's Son pic.twitter.com/8Xf6LfEYmo — Julio_Vaisman (@VaismanJulio) April 12, 2019

​Favelas in Rio are usually run by shadowy militias that use violence to enforce their rule. They sell land rights and also control access to water and electricity. Many buildings in the favelas are poorly constructed and have no permission from city planning authorities.