Sudanese Military Asks Protesters to Clear Camp Outside Army HQs - Reports

Earlier in the day, the military attempted to remove the barriers surrounding the protesters' camp outside of the headquarters, but was forced to retreat under pressure from the demonstrators, Sky News Arabia reported.
One of the leaders of the protest movement called on all protesters on Monday to join the rallies in the square outside of the military compound in the Sudanese capital in order to "save the revolution."
The sit-in was organized on 6 April following months of anti-government protests across Sudan and became the centre of the protest movement.
The military, in turn, says that the council has been set up for a maximum of two years. After that elections will take place and the power will be handed over to civilian authorities.
The protests first began in Sudan in December of 2018. They were initially triggered by the rise in prices for bread and other consumer goods, but then had a new twist as Sudanese citizens called for the resignation of Bashir, who had been in power for nearly 30 years.
