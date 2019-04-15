Climate Activists Block Central London in ‘Rebellion’ Protests - Organizers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A UK-based climate group has launched a "rebellion" march in London on Monday, blocking traffic across the capital. They urge people from across the world to join non-violent civil disobedience in a bid to demand that the governments address what they describe as an ecological emergency.

The group says that the campaign is not a one-day march and plans to go ahead round the clock with its acts of disobedience for two weeks.

"Climate breakdown and ecological collapse threaten our existence. Another world is possible, and it’s just within reach. It’s going to take everything we’ve got to get there. So we’re pulling out all the stops and rising up in a full-scale Rebellion against this twisted system to save ourselves and the natural world from extinction," climate action group Extinction Rebellion said in a statement, posted on its official website.

Protestors from @ExtinctionR have put a boat that says ‘Tell The Truth’ on the side in the middle of Oxford Circus in London.



Today is the group’s #InternationalRebellion where they plan to bring parts of the capital to a standstill. pic.twitter.com/AuqMeTmUYE — Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) 15 апреля 2019 г.

​According to the group's Twitter, the protesters will block five iconic locations across London, with Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus, Marble Arch already blocked for traffic.

— James Cracknell #MVM (@JollyJourno) 15 апреля 2019 г.

​Meanwhile, the Sky News broadcaster reported that the protests had turned violent, with the Shell building in Lambeth, southeast London, vandalized with graffiti and the glass of one of its doors smashed.

One woman was reportedly arrested in connection with the incident.