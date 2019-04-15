Russian Navy Tracking US Destroyer Ross in Black Sea - MoD

The Russian Black Sea Fleet is continuously tracking the US Ross destroyer that entered the Black Sea waters on April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
"The designated forces and assets of the Black Sea Fleet are carrying out continuous monitoring of the US naval forces destroyer, which entered the Black Sea on 14 April" the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
READ MORE: Russian Navy Conducted Black Sea Training Amid NATO Naval Exercise in Same Area
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, when entering to the Black Sea, the US Navy ship was tracked and placed under constant surveillance by the coastal radio equipment of the fleet.
It was noted that the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Vasily Bykov and reconnaissance ship Ivan Hurs had been tasked with monitoring the activity of the US destroyer.
All comments
Show new comments (0)