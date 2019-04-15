Russian Navy Tracking US Destroyer Ross in Black Sea - MoD

Earlier, US Naval Forces Europe announced in a press release that the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying battle group had begun deployment to the US 6th Fleet, which is responsible for Europe and the west coast of Africa.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet is continuously tracking the US Ross destroyer that entered the Black Sea waters on April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"The designated forces and assets of the Black Sea Fleet are carrying out continuous monitoring of the US naval forces destroyer, which entered the Black Sea on 14 April" the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, when entering to the Black Sea, the US Navy ship was tracked and placed under constant surveillance by the coastal radio equipment of the fleet.

It was noted that the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Vasily Bykov and reconnaissance ship Ivan Hurs had been tasked with monitoring the activity of the US destroyer.