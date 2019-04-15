Shooting at Church Leaves One Killed in Canada – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person has died, while another one has been injured in a shooting that occurred in the Canadian western city of Salmon Arm, located in the province of British Columbia, CBC broadcaster reported on Monday citing authorities.

"Police have determined that at least one of the victims was known to the suspect, and it is not believed at this time the event was religiously motivated," Staff Sgt. Scott West, the Salmon Arm police detachment commander, said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

​The victim was confirmed to be a 78-year-old man, while the injured has been hospitalized, according to media reports.

Still a heavy #RCMP presence outside of a #SalmonArm church where it’s alleged two people were shot. Head to @CFJC_Today for more info pic.twitter.com/ItJkWIvb52 — Adam Donnelly (@DonnellyTV) April 14, 2019

​The incident took place late on Sunday, when a 25-year-old man entered the Church of Christ during an event and fired at two parishioners. The suspect has been taken into custody after being wrestled to the ground by the attendees of the church, the CBC broadcaster reported.