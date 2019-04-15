Shooting at Church Leaves One Killed in Canada – Reports

"Police have determined that at least one of the victims was known to the suspect, and it is not believed at this time the event was religiously motivated," Staff Sgt. Scott West, the Salmon Arm police detachment commander, said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
Coroner on scene of fatal shooting at Church of Christ in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, Canada. April 14, 2019. #shooting #newsphotography #SalmonArm #BritishColumbia #realworldphotographs #photojournalism #crime #Canada #photography #coroner #ChurchofChrist #fatal #BC pic.twitter.com/4Tm1AjPuSS— Real World Photographs (@RealWorldImage) April 15, 2019
The victim was confirmed to be a 78-year-old man, while the injured has been hospitalized, according to media reports.
Still a heavy #RCMP presence outside of a #SalmonArm church where it’s alleged two people were shot. Head to @CFJC_Today for more info pic.twitter.com/ItJkWIvb52— Adam Donnelly (@DonnellyTV) April 14, 2019
The incident took place late on Sunday, when a 25-year-old man entered the Church of Christ during an event and fired at two parishioners. The suspect has been taken into custody after being wrestled to the ground by the attendees of the church, the CBC broadcaster reported.
