Ex-Venezuelan Head of Military Intel Detained in Madrid at US Request - Police

"Hugo Carvajal was arrested this afternoon in Madrid," the police said.
Earlier in the day, Venezuelan journalist Nelson Bocaranda reported that Carvajal was arrested and would be extradited to the United States in the near future.
In 2014, Carvajal was detained at the request of the United States in Aruba, the Netherlands' island in the Caribbean, where he served as a Venezuelan consul general. However, shortly after, he was released and returned home. Carvajal has been a member of the National Assembly since 2016 and supports opposition leader Juan Guaido.
The political crisis in Venezuela recently entered its third month. The turmoil began in January when US-backed Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela’s interim president. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, supported by China and Russia, among others, accused Guaido of plotting to overthrow him with backing from Washington.
