Register
00:39 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Manning revealed her gender identity as a transgender female after being convicted and sentenced to 35 years in the military prison in July 2013 for leaking reams of war logs, diplomatic cables and battlefield video to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks in 2010.

    ‘The First First-Hand Look’: WikiLeaks ‘Peeled Back the Curtain on Statecraft’

    © Flickr/ Wikileaks Mobile Informatio
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (29)
    1111

    With WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange now under arrest and charged by US prosecutors with conspiracy to help Chelsea Manning break into a classified computer, it’s worthwhile to recall some of the enormous contributions to journalism made by the website and its founder.

    In his 2012 book "Cypherpunks," Assange lamented that "the internet, our greatest tool for emancipation, has been transformed into the most dangerous facilitator of totalitarianism we have ever seen." Operating since 2006 to bring to light the secretive documentation and communication by global elites that we aren't meant to see, WikiLeaks has certainly played a major role in helping to keep the internet "our greatest tool for emancipation."

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van after was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Past Controversial, Future Uncertain: The Life and Times of Julian Assange

    The website "peeled back the curtain of American statecraft, spycraft and political intrigue," Eugene Puryear, host of Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary, noted Thursday.

    Before 2010, WikiLeaks didn't attract significant attention, despite publishing important exposing documentation ranging from the operating procedures of the US' Camp Delta detention camp at its Guantanamo Bay Naval Base to files illuminating the Church of Scientology's inner workings. In November 2009, the site published half a million pager intercepts from September 11, 2001.

    However, when US Army Private First Class Manning, an intelligence analyst in Iraq, provided WikiLeaks in early 2010 with a wealth of incriminating material about US war crimes, the website was catapulted to international fame. Among the materials from Manning they published were the April 2010 "Collateral Murder" video showing a US attack helicopter murdering 18 Iraqi civilians, including two Reuters journalists, in Iraq, revealing the US military had lied about it to cover it up; the 391,000 documents dubbed the Iraq War logs published in October 2010; and a quarter-million US diplomatic cables released in November 2010, dubbed "Cablegate."

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van after was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Past Controversial, Future Uncertain: The Life and Times of Julian Assange

    Puryear noted that Reuters tried to obtain evidence of those killings, but before Manning and WikiLeaks released "Collateral Murder," the news agency had never seen them before. Puryear described the Cablegate files, which are still cited today, as they frankly showed the "sensitive, unguarded opinions" of US diplomats about world leaders and their policies, as "the first first-hand look the average person had about how diplomacy is really conducted."

    "WikiLeaks was becoming a source of choice for those with sensitive documents principally because they cut out the editorial middleman," Puryear said, noting that major news organizations "don't release the material outright; they summarize and editorialize and sometimes withhold aspects of it."

    In July 2010, WikiLeaks also published 75,000 of the 92,000 Afghanistan war logs it received anonymously. The incomplete release was, according to the website, "part of a harm minimization process demanded by [the] source." The disclosures revealed a host of friendly fire incidents in the country, along with numerous instances of the murder of Afghan civilians by US and allied forces. It was this release, which contained 15,000 secret documents, that made the US Department of Justice first weigh the use of the 1917 Espionage Act to silence WikiLeaks.

    Police clear the way of waiting media outside Westminster magistrates court in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Assange Support Group Unity4J Slams Ecuadorian Gov't for Allowing WikiLeaks Founder Arrest

    That November, US Attorney General Eric Holder also said there was "an active, ongoing criminal investigation" into Assange.

    WikiLeaks became a household name overnight. US Vice President Joe Biden called Assange a "terrorist," and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard denounced his actions as "illegal," but the Australian police were forced to admit he hadn't broken any Australian law.

    Between 2011 and 2016, WikiLeaks' star was at its zenith, publishing in April 2011 the Guantanamo Files, featuring 779 secret documents from the US detention camp, including classified assessments, interviews and internal memos about detainees, revealing widespread torture and mental illness at the facility caused by inhumane treatment, as well as an emphasis on extracting information as the primary excuse for holding detainees — not the militant danger they posed, as Washington had long claimed.

    In 2012, the site published documents related to intelligence consultancy Strategic Forecasting, Inc. (Stratfor), revealing how corporations hired the company to spy on activists and that the company was working with other private actors to develop and market campaigns to smear critics of large corporations.

    This frame from video released by the Chelsea Manning Senate campaign on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 shows Chelsea Manning in a campaign video
    © AP Photo / Chelsea Manning For US Senate
    US Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Moved Out of Solitary Confinement After Nearly a Month

    In 2016, however, WikiLeaks made some of its most damaging exposures ever, publishing multiple draft chapters of the so-called "Three Ts," the TPP, TTIP and TISA trade deals, which were happening far away from the public eye. In February of that year, WikiLeaks revealed that the US National Security Agency (NSA) had spied on the conversations of numerous world leaders, from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the chief of staff of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and top EU economic officials.

    In the months leading up to the US 2016 presidential election that November, WikiLeaks obtained and released a tranche of documents from Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's emails as well as from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) leadership and Clinton's campaign leadership. The documents showed the corrupt inner workings of the political party, including how it rigged the primary elections in Clinton's favor and obtained for the candidate debate questions before her televised arguments with Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London (File)
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Ecuador Bowed to US Pressure, Violated Law – Assange's Associate

    WikiLeaks released in 2017 documents showing the CIA had spied on French political parties, as well as the massive Vault 7 release, which revealed a huge range of CIA cyberweapons, confirming much speculation about the state of US cyberwarfare capabilities.

    These are only some of the "greatest hits" of WikiLeaks. "Without this institution we would not have" learned about "so much of that malfeasance," Puryear said.

    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (29)

    Related:

    Julian Assange Charges: What Are US, Sweden & UK Accusing WikiLeaks Founder of?
    WATCH Westminster Magistrates Court Following Arrest of WikiLeaks' Assange
    Group Unity4J Slams Ecuadorian Gov't for Allowing WikiLeaks Founder Arrest
    RSF Slams Assange's Arrest Over WikiLeaks Activity as 'Precedent' US May Pursue
    Tags:
    Vault 7, collateral damage, War in Afghanistan, leaked documents, leaked conversations, National Security Agency (NSA), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), DNC, WikiLeaks, Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse