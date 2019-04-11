Bolivian President Condemns Assange's Arrest, Freedom of Speech Violation

"We strongly condemn the detention of #JulianAssange and the violation of freedom of speech. Our solidarity is with this brother who is persecuted by the US government for bringing to light its human rights violations, murders of civilians and diplomatic espionage #FreeJulian," Morales wrote on Twitter.
Condenamos enérgicamente la detención de #JulianAssange y la violación a la libertad de expresión. Nuestra solidaridad con este hermano que es perseguido por el gobierno de #EEUU por revelar sus violaciones a los derechos humanos, asesinatos de civiles y espionaje diplomático.— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 11 апреля 2019 г.
The UK police confirmed that Assange's arrest had been made "on behalf of the United States authorities." Ecuador had withdrawn asylum it had earlier granted to Assange.
Since 2012, Assange had been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced a probe over allegations of sexual offenses. Assange denied those allegations and called them politically motivated. While the Swedish police dropped the investigation in 2017, Assange was still wary of being extradited to the United States.
